‘Joker’ to Become Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film . The new Warner Bros. film is on track to surpass $783 million in global ticket sales. . ‘Deadpool’ earned $783 million worldwide in 2016. . ‘Joker’ has already earned $737.5 million in three weeks through Sunday, Oct. 20. . The film is expected to reach $900 million globally, . and some experts think it has a shot to hit $1 billion. . ‘Joker’ was directed by Todd Phillips . and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the supervillain. . ‘Joker’ earned $96 million in its opening weekend, the largest domestic opening of all-time for an October release.