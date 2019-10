SAYING GOODBYE IS HARD TO DO – Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) investigation into William Dey’s (Staz Nair) “criminal” activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malefic and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) reaches a boiling point. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#504). Original airdate 10/27/2019 @ 9pm