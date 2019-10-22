THE GOOD OLE DAYS – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to talk to Layla (Greta Onieogou) about what is going on, things don’t work out quite as he hoped. It’s Billy (Taye Diggs), Corey (guest star Chad Coleman) and Grace’s (Karimah Westbrook) 25th high school reunion which brings up a lot of memories and unfinished business. Laura (Monet Mazur) becomes upset when she discovers Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) has found a way around being grounded. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) turns to Olivia (Samantha Logan) for support when someone from his past wants to see him. Bre-Z and Jalyn Hall also star. Gregg Simon directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#204). Original airdate 10/28/2019 @ 8pm