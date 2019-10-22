CHALLENGES ABOUND – Jefferson (Cress Williams) faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer (China-Anne McLain) finds her confidence shaken. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed Mary Lou Belli (#304). Original airdate 10/28/2019 @ 9pm.