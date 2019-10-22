



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSES:

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

TACOMA HAUNTS – Fright House Station [website has sound] is located near the Tacoma Dome for age 12+. 9/27 – 11/2/19

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST 2019 – Wild Waves Fright Fest offers entertainment, rides in the dark, and haunted houses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Family by Day activities, including Booville, are Saturday and Sunday (12 to 6 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

THE HAUNTED WOODS – Maris Farms Haunted Woods, Visit The Haunted Woods for age 11+, or roam the Flashlight Maze (bring your own flashlight), or take a night wagon ride at Maris Farms in Buckley. See schedule.

CARLETON FARMS – Halloween at Carleton Farm includes Zombie Farm, Zombie Paintball, Haunted Swamp, and a Dark Maze, all for age 12+.

STALKER FARMS – Stalker Farms has two walk-through haunts (Double Dare ticket), a zombie shooting gallery, a haunted corn maze, and a beer garden.

NIGHTMARE AT BEAVER LAKE – Take a 3/4 mile walk through haunted woods to reach Nightmare at Beaver Lake, a haunted house in Sammamish for age 10+. The family scare (7 to 7:45 p.m.) is less scary and cheaper. No flashlights

MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE – My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids walk through with the lights turned on and get candy Oct. 26 & 31 (5 to 6:30 p.m.)

– My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids walk through with the lights turned on and get candy Oct. 26 & 31 (5 to 6:30 p.m.) NILE NIGHTMARE HAUNTED HOUSE – Nile Nightmares is an outdoor walk plus indoor mazes at Nile Shrine Golf Center in Mountlake Terrace, with a food court and a beer garden. Kids day is $10 per child with the lights on (Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

31ST ANNUAL EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival features more than 50 concerts by local and worldwide jazz greats.

GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at Northwest Film Forum!

And the winners are… is a screening of 7 German films nominated for awards at SIFF Film Center (Oct. 18 to 20) and Northwest Film Forum (Oct. 21 to 22). All films have English subtitles.

SAVOR SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at Maslow’s By Farestart!

A ticket to Savor Seattle Restaurant Week includes “tastings from five chefs featuring local dairy collaborations and three alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks” at Maslow’s By Farestart for age 21+.

SIP FOR SIFF on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 in Belltown!

A $200 ticket to Sip for SIFF gets you wine from 10 wineries, heavy hors d’oeuvres from 10 restaurants, a cocktail competition, games, a live auction, and socializing with cool people at Block 41 in Belltown, all to help support the Seattle International Film Festival.

CARNEVOLAR IX: VHS on Thursday, October 24th through Sunday, October 26th, 2019 at Emerald City Trapeze Arts!

Carnevolar has nightmarish aerial acts set to live music at Emerald City Trapeze Arts. The Thursday show is for all ages. The Friday & Saturday shows with dance parties afterward are for age 21+.

FREAK NIGHT on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at WaMu Theater!

FreakNight is an electronic dance music festival with a sinister circus theme, carnival rides, games, aerialists, stilt walkers, fire breathers, jugglers, creepy clowns, and contortionists at WaMu Theater for age 18+. The bars are for age 21+.

ZOMBIE WINE WALK on Friday, October 25th, 2019 in Kirkland!

Drink local wine in shops during Kirkland Wine Walk, which begins at the Heathman Hotel for age 21+. This event is held on multiple months.

DIWALI: THE LIGHTS OF INDIA on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at The Seattle Center!

Celebrate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance at Diwali: Lights of India, with classical and folk dances, henna and face patining, Indian food, an art gallery, and craft making at Seattle Center Armory. Free.

HALLOWEEN STORYTELLING TRAIN on Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th. 2019 in Snoqualmie!

Enjoy apple cider and watch it being pressed, hear train stories in the train shed, and then ride the decorated steam-powered Halloween Storytelling Train that runs 3 times a day between Snoqualmie and North Bend.

HILLOWEEN CARNIVAL on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 in Capitol Hill!

Hilloween includes an indoor kids’ carnival full of games and entertainment at Mitchell Activity Center (12 to 3 p.m.), followed by trick-or-treating at shops on Broadway (3 to 6 p.m.). Free.

SEATTLE THRILLERS on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Occidental Park!

Attend a rehearsal (date to be determined) to learn Michael Jackson’s moves, and then dance “Thriller” (ghoulish costume optional) during Thrill the World Seattle on Oct. 26 at Occidental Square Park in Pioneer Square. Free.

FREMONSTER SPECTACULAR on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at the Fremont Foundry!

Fremonster Spectacular promises DJ music and dance lighting, dazzling performances, a no-host bar, a food truck, and a costume contest at Fremont Foundry for age 21+.

DUWAMISH YOUTH HALLOWEEN PARTY on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center!

All families are welcome at the Youth Halloween Party, which has activities, games, food, prizes, a costume contest, and “lots of fun” at the Duwamish Longhouse. Free.

VOODOO AT THE BAYOU COSTUME PARTY on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Sanctuary at Admiral!

Voodoo on the Bayou Costume Party includes free appetizers, a cash bar, a jazz trio, DJ dance music, tarot reading, a photo booth, a costume contest, and entertainment at Sanctuary at Admiral for age 21+.

HALLOWEEN RUN on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Magnuson Park Beach!

Join the Halloween Run, which includes a 15K, 10K, 5K, and kids’ dash, followed by a “haunted beer and warmer garden with some tasty spiked drinks” at Magnuson Park. Costumes are welcome.

THE 32ND ANNUAL PUGET SOUND FESTIVAL OF BANDS on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Everett Memorial Stadium!

Watch 17 marching bands from Washington high schools compete all day with music and pageantry at Puget Sound Festival of Bands, with food concessions and a bake sale at Everett Memorial Stadium.

PUMPKIN BASH AND TRICK-OR-TREATING on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Woodland Park Zoo!

Enjoy treats and watch animals play with pumpkins during Pumpkin Bash at Woodland Park Zoo. One child age 12 or younger in costume is free per paid adult.

RUN SCARED 5K on Sunday, October 26th, 2019 at Seward Park!

Circle Seward Park in costume at Run Scared, which includes a 10K, 5K, 4K, kids’ dash, treasure hunt, and costume contests for people and dogs. See the web page for the 2019 theme.

MUSEUM OF FRIGHT on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila!

The Museum of Fright has games, an obstacle course, glider-making, and other activities throughout the Museum of Flight in Tukwila. Free admission for children age 17 and younger in costumes.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 in West Seattle!

Fauntleroy Fall Festival is a small event with homemade food for sale (bring cash), animals to pet, pony rides, and indoor activities like pumpkin painting.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Sunday, October 27th through Thursday, November 7th, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

Get a special deal on a three-course meal at 165 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which does not include Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurants all offer dinner and some offer lunch. Repeats in March.