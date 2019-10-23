Comments
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: A partnership between the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement
DON’T HANG ON TO MEDS…
DEA Take Back Collection Site Locator:
Saturday, October 26, 2019
10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Prescription drug take back prevents prescription misuse, accidental poisoning, overdose and suicide.
- Medicines in the home are a leading cause of accidental poisoning.
- Nearly 4 out of 5 people who start using heroin start with inappropriate use of prescriptions.
- If you have stopped taking a prescription or it is expired, please be safe and dispose.
Take back programs protect the environment.
- Flushed or trashed medicines pollute waters and land.
https://takebackday.dea.gov/
King County Secure Medicine Return (Available Every Day):
www.medicinereturn.org