



National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: A partnership between the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement

Saturday, October 26, 2019

10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

DON’T HANG ON TO MEDS…

Prescription drug take back prevents prescription misuse, accidental poisoning, overdose and suicide.

Medicines in the home are a leading cause of accidental poisoning.

Nearly 4 out of 5 people who start using heroin start with inappropriate use of prescriptions.

If you have stopped taking a prescription or it is expired, please be safe and dispose.

Take back programs protect the environment. Flushed or trashed medicines pollute waters and land.

DEA Take Back Collection Site Locator:

https://takebackday.dea.gov/

King County Secure Medicine Return (Available Every Day):

www.medicinereturn.org