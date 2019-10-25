ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

THE BEST IN HORROR – What makes a scary movie scary? Find out as Dean Cain counts down the scariest movies of all time. With guest appearances by Elizabeth Stanton & Garrett Clayton, Jackie Fabulous, Darrin Butters & Ezra Weiss, Brandon Rogers, Katherine Murray & Noah Matthews, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon, and Neel Ghosh & Sheridan Pierce. The special was written and directed by Brad Thomas and produced by David McKenzie, Laura McKenzie and Jim Romanovich. Original airdate 10/31/2019 @ 8pm