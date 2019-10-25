Network Picks Up Back Nine Episodes for “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew”

Viewers Can Also Stream Every Episode of “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew”

The Day After Its Broadcast on The CW’s Free, Ad-Supported Digital Platforms

October 25, 2019 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has given full season orders to both of its new Fall series, BATWOMAN and NANCY DREW, bringing their first season totals to 22 episodes each, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

Both BATWOMAN and NANCY DREW have seen significant increases in overall audience once viewership from DVR and streaming from The CW digital platforms is factored in. BATWOMAN has seen its linear ratings grow 73% among adults 18-34 and 80% in adults 18-49 with L+7 viewership, with NANCY DREW posting 94% gains in adults 18-34 and 114% in adults 18-49 in L+7 gains.

With The CW securing full in-season streaming rights to all new series starting this season, every episode of BATWOMAN and NANCY DREW will exclusively stream on The CW’s digital platforms the day after broadcast throughout the season, so viewers can catch up at any point during the season on CWTV.com and The CW app – for free, without authentication, subscription or log-in required.

Airing Sundays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , BATWOMAN is set three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, and Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kate (star Ruby Rose) will have to become what her father loathes, a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman.