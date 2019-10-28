10 Best Musician Cameos in Horror Movies. Here is a list from ‘Billboard’ of some of the most memorable big screen appearances. 1. Aliyah – ‘Queen of the Damned’. 2. Alice Cooper – ‘Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare’. 3. Kelly Rowland – ‘Freddy vs. Jason’. 4. David Bowie – ‘The Hunger’. 5. Dee Snider – ‘Strangeland’. 6. LL Cool J – ‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’. 7. Busta Rhymes – ‘Halloween: Resurrection’. 8. Brandy – ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’. 9. Ice-T – ‘Leprechaun in the Hood’. 10. Sting – ‘The Bride’