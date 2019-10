FRIEND OR FOE — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) join forces with Abigael (Poppy Drayton) to track down the Assassin; Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) starts her new gig and has a breakthrough when she reaches out to help Jordan (Jordan Donica). Harry (Rupert Evans) discovers a horrifying secret. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Jeffrey Lieber (#204). Original airdate 11/1/2019 @ 8pm