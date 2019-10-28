Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
this hashtag you guys have going is the cutest, sweetest thing. thank you for sharing your beautiful faces ♥️
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) October 23, 2019
just two kids out here braving the rain pic.twitter.com/yaSJIDaO20
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) October 27, 2019
The wardrobe department did a phenomenal job. https://t.co/jtAgTZNmw4
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) October 26, 2019
So grateful I got to tell Carole’s story in @beautifulonbway even for a little bit and be a small part of the magic that lived in the Sondheim theatre with this company. Thanks for giving me my broadway debut, and @carole_king —you are a legend. happy closing of an amazing 6 years 💛
Orange you glad it’s Friday?! See what I did there 🙃 pic.twitter.com/JkIKGFDUH3
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 25, 2019
Just wrapped my last day working with Grant. I’ve learned so much from him over the past 7 years. Always felt like Barry brought the best out in Oliver. If Arrow lit the spark, Flash fanned the flame. Also… I fell asleep during our last scene. Thank you, Mr. Gustin. pic.twitter.com/5RmdkYwE5L
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 22, 2019
Mrs. Morley, you are the most adorable being on this planet! 30 years ago, something very special happened, and that was @MisElizaJane Happiest of birthdays! You are my goddess always and forever xx
— Bob Morley (@WildpipM) October 24, 2019
A magical day with a magical man. Goodbye 20s!! It’s been real 🥳💕 @WildpipM @skyhelicopters @VillaEyrie pic.twitter.com/M0EDfTbEZj
— Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) October 23, 2019