



news

TVLine gets intel on the surprise guest on Supergirl and what’s next for Alex and Kelly!

E! Online reminisces with Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy about the first time she put on her Arrow costume!

Nerdist learns everything we need to know about Arrowverse‘s Crisis On Infinite Earths!

Collider discusses the supernatural element of Nancy Drew with Kennedy McMann!

Deadline reports Ryan Robbins to recur as Fred Andrews’ brother on Riverdale!

AV Club hears that The Flash will introduce another new Harrison Wells as the crisis looms!

EW.com gets a sneak peek look at Black Lightning’s Jefferson’s suit upgrade!

EW.com learns how The Flash is preparing Ralph for Sue Dibny’s long-awaited debut!