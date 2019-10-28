EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD – In a special episode, hear a very different side of the Carrington family as Blake (Grant Show) is feeling back on top of the world. He and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) surprise Adam (Sam Underwood) with some news that doesn’t sit well so Adam attempts to sabotage their plans. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) refuses to give up on convincing Liam (Adam Huber) that she is his soulmate and manipulates Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) into doing her bidding. Dominique (Michael Michele) tries to reconcile with Jeff (Sam Adegoke) who makes a high stakes demand of his mother. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) brings a business opportunity to Anders (Alan Dale). Maddison Brown also stars. Kenny Leon directed the episode written by Jenna Richman (#304). Original airdate 11/1/2019 @ 9pm