A NEW DANGER ARISES – On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s (Julie Gonzalo) VR contact lenses, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and William (Staz Nair) team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot. Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) celebrate an anniversary, but Alex’s safety is in jeopardy. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty (#505). Original airdate 11/3/2019 @ 9pm.