BEST SEATTLE TRICK-OR-TREATING SPOTS on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 in and around Seattle!

Seattle’s Best (& Safest) Trick-or-Treating Spots include Seattle neighborhoods, the Eastside, Northgate, and south of Seattle.

HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSES:

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – Georgetown Morgue is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown area for age 12+. Lights stay on for kids one day (Oct. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

TACOMA HAUNTS – Fright House Station [website has sound] is located near the Tacoma Dome for age 12+. 9/27 – 11/2/19

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST 2019 – Wild Waves Fright Fest offers entertainment, rides in the dark, and haunted houses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Family by Day activities, including Booville, are Saturday and Sunday (12 to 6 p.m.). 9/27 – 11/2/19

THE HAUNTED WOODS – Maris Farms Haunted Woods, Visit The Haunted Woods for age 11+, or roam the Flashlight Maze (bring your own flashlight), or take a night wagon ride at Maris Farms in Buckley. See schedule.

CARLETON FARMS – Halloween at Carleton Farm includes Zombie Farm, Zombie Paintball, Haunted Swamp, and a Dark Maze, all for age 12+.

STALKER FARMS – Stalker Farms has two walk-through haunts (Double Dare ticket), a zombie shooting gallery, a haunted corn maze, and a beer garden.

NIGHTMARE AT BEAVER LAKE – Take a 3/4 mile walk through haunted woods to reach Nightmare at Beaver Lake, a haunted house in Sammamish for age 10+. The family scare (7 to 7:45 p.m.) is less scary and cheaper. No flashlights

MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE – My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids walk through with the lights turned on and get candy Oct. 26 & 31 (5 to 6:30 p.m.)

NILE NIGHTMARE HAUNTED HOUSE – Nile Nightmares is an outdoor walk plus indoor mazes at Nile Shrine Golf Center in Mountlake Terrace, with a food court and a beer garden. Kids day is $10 per child with the lights on (Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

PUMPKIN PATCHES, HAYRIDES AND CORN MAZES

31ST ANNUAL EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival features more than 50 concerts by local and worldwide jazz greats.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Sunday, October 27th through Thursday, November 7th, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

Get a special deal on a three-course meal at 165 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which does not include Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurants all offer dinner and some offer lunch. Repeats in March.

COLLIDE-O-SCOPE HALLOWEEN on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian!

Collide-O-Scope Halloween features “oddball video, music, mash-ups, and gruesome sights” with a costume contest and a musical drag performance at SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

FASHIONABLY UNDEAD: AN EXPERIMENT IN TERROR on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at the Museum of Pop Culture!

Fashionably Undead: An Experiment in Terror is a DJ dance party with a costume contest and a “Scared to Death” exhibition at the Museum of Pop Culture for age 21+.

TROLLOWEEN on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Fremont Troll!

Enjoy a stage performance at the site of the Fremont Troll under the Aurora Bridge (7 p.m.), followed by “a procession of the ghosts of artists past and present through the streets of Fremont” at 7:45 p.m., and then a fundraiser at The Ballroom during Trolloween. The troll is at N. 36th Street and Troll Avenue N. Free.