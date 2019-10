DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS – Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert (#605). Original airdate 11/5/2019 @ 8pm.