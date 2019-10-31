MILES G. VILLANUEVA (“THE RESIDENT”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) realizes that George (Leah Lewis) is possessed by Tiffany’s spirit, she must act quickly to rid her friend of the ghostly passenger before it’s too late. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger, Owen (guest star Miles G. Villanueva), wanders in to The Claw and asks the gang to cater a charity gala happening at the country club that same day. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also stars. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Katherine DiSavino (#105). Original airdate 11/6/2019 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.