THE TRIALS OF HIRAM AND HERMOINE — Caught between Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) double trial, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grapples with what the future holds for her family. Archie (KJ Apa) finds himself the unexpected target of the town’s local businesses. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns some surprising information about his family history. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#405.) Original airdate 11/6/2019 @ 8pm