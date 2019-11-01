THE LOST SAMURAI — When a samurai shows up in Mystic Falls looking for a demon that possesses its victims, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) leads the charge to defend her friends from the demon’s wrath. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) head to Mystic Falls High in hopes of learning more about the mysterious Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), MG (Quincy Fouse) is conflicted by a secret he’s uncovered about Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) new vampire friend Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty). Finally, just as Alaric (Matthew Davis) lets his guard down around the town’s new sheriff, a confrontation with a demon forces him to reevaluate his priorities. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#204). Original airdate 11/7/2019 @ 9pm