NOTHING AS IT SEEMS – A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.) Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2019 @ 8pm. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.