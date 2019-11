WHAT WE DESIRE – Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) attempt to find a missing Macy (Madeleine Mantock) with a spell while Harry (Rupert Evans) uses a different method – allowing Abigael to help him access his subconscious in an attempt to connect with his dark side. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Johanna Lee (#205). Original airdate 11/8/2019 @ 8pm.