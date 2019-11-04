Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Can you guess what happens in tonight’s episode of @cwtheflash?! What secrets are in my script? 😉 #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/kbT3zpGSp2
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) October 29, 2019
Took this one at #sdcc – “Candice, let’s each make a face like we just smelled a heinous fart.” This is our artistic interpretation of that thought. Plus my pit stains for days. @candicepatton All new @cwtheflash tonight – great Dibs and Iris stuff!! Pleasure working with @themarcusstokes again as our director! #theflash #throwback #heinousfarts #HappyHalloween
Arrow 6 / Flash 4
And since we’re never going to play again… it feels good to secure definitive supremacy. pic.twitter.com/cKl7XovGUG
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 4, 2019
It’s been an absolutely wonderful week in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with my two best girls. Gotta get to Vancouver now and film Arrow for the very last time.
(Deep Breath…)
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 2, 2019
Three little birds @MzKatieCassidy @JulianaHarkavy pic.twitter.com/ODnZTPvCn1
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) November 1, 2019
My final day of filming with my #LegendsFamily. I love you all & appreciate the 5 seasons we’ve spent together. It hasn’t always been easy, but I think that’s what makes it harder to leave—getting through the growing pains of the first few seasons has bonded us. 👊🏻 And made the last three seasons a blast! I’ve never been at a job this long, so this is new for me. 😢 I think I will miss you all and the fun we’ve had making this silly show on the #Waverider—as much as I’ll miss bringing #RayPalmer to life. Love & blessings on a great finish to the season. 🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️
Meet your newest @COVERGIRL 💄 I am pinching myself at the opportunity to represent such an iconic makeup brand and be the face of their newest line, coming very soon. As a COVERGIRL, my goal is to advocate for confidence & self acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves. I can’t wait to start this journey. #EasyBreezyBeautiful 💋
Ya know…. sometimes I just have to remind myself that I’m lucky enough to be alive at the same time as Rihanna… and then I feel better.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 2, 2019
I was a “DIY- black swan-black clown lipped-demon-phantom of the opera”👈🏽my costume 😂. This took me 45 minutes to do. Total rush job. I didn’t wanna be late ….and I wasn’t 💪🏽😆 • All London Drugs/Rite Aid make up. Black Eye liner , NYX black eyeshadow and thee absolute palest foundation Revlon had. Oh and my Bobbi Brown gel liner 👆🏽 • Big Thanks to one of my biggest fans @ zaymani (Twitter) for the inspo. I’ll try something completely different for next year . #halloween #blackswan #demon #diycostume #diymakeup #halloweenmakeup #clownmakeup
HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃 pic.twitter.com/yau8V821ZS
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) October 31, 2019