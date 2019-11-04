Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline is super excited about the news of Emily Bett Rickards returning for the series finale of Arrow!

Arrow — “You Have Saved This City” — Image Number: AR722_Still_002_050719.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

TVLine shares casting news about the new Alexis Carrington in season 3 of Dynasty!

 

Deadline reports a new recurring role on Nancy Drew!

 

TVLine chats about Supergirl adding Shadowhunters Baddie as formidable new foe on Season 5!

 

People.com loves that Scott Wolf is binging Nancy Drew books!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, and Leah Lewis speak onstage during the \”Nancy Drew\” Panel at New York Comic Con 2019 Day 4 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP)

 

TVLine shares new casting news on Charmed!

 

Elite Daily laughs at Lili Reinhart’s quotes about Betty and Jughead on Riverdale!

 

Paste Magazine reflects on how The Flash has found its heart again in Season 6!

The Flash — “Into The Void” — Image Number: FLA601b_0066r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West – Allen, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Hartley Sawyer as Dibney and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon — Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

