BACK TO BUSINESS – Adam (Sam Underwood) receives unexpected attention from Blake (Grant Show) while Fallon (Liz Gillies) turns her attention from her former flame to her former business. Kirby (Maddison Brown) makes a new friend despite Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) disapproval. Sammy (Rafael De La Fuente) arranges for a very special guest for his grand opening, and Dominique (Michael Michele) invites Jeff (Sam Adegoke) as her guest for some mother/son quality time. Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale and Adam Huber also star. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo (#305). Original airdate 11/8/2019 @ 9pm.