PARTY FOUL – After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) efforts to try to get help for Layla (Greta Onieogou) blow up in their faces, Layla pretends that everything is fine by throwing a birthday party for Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). With Spencer not in a good place after the news he receives about Corey (Chad Coleman), he is forced to have dinner with the biggest football booster, and it doesn’t go well. Coop (Bre-Z) is ready to start recording the music she wants but Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) pushes her to try something that isn’t her style. Meanwhile, Jordan finds himself in trouble and turns to his dad for help, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs) to do what’s best for his family even though Laura (Monet Mazur) doesn’t like it. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#205). Original airdate 11/11/2019 @ 8pm.