CONSEQUENCES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) struggles with the effects on his family, leading to a decision with tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) identity is threatened. Lastly, Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) takes an important step toward winning over Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Robert Townsend directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd (#305). Original airdate 11/11/2019 @ 9pm.