Jensen Ackles will always be there for his “Supernatural” brother. The actor spoke out following co-star Jared Padalecki’s reported arrest after an alleged altercation outside a bar in Austin, Texas. Jensen told the crowd at a “Supernatural” convention on Nov. 3 that his longtime pal and co-star “had a bad weekend” and is “dealing with what he’s got to deal with,” encouraging fans to “send him some support and love.” Jensen also poked fun at the situation, teasing that he brought Jared to set “in handcuffs.” Jared himself spoke out for the first time in a heartfelt tweet the same day, sharing regret about missing the Washington, D.C. event and expressing gratitude for his “Supernatural” family.