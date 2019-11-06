



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

31ST ANNUAL EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL now through Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival features more than 50 concerts by local and worldwide jazz greats.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Sunday, October 27th through Thursday, November 7th, 2019 in various locations around Seattle!

Get a special deal on a three-course meal at 165 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which does not include Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurants all offer dinner and some offer lunch. Repeats in March.

SEA TO SKY: SWING DANCE CONVENTION on Thursday, November 7th through Monday, November 11th, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel in SeaTac!

Take professional workshops and enjoy DJ dances at Sea to Sky Seattle at the DoubleTree Hotel in SeaTac.

CINEMA ITALIAN STYLE on Thursday, November 7th through Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Cinema Italian Style screens 15 new films in Italian with English subtitles at SIFF Cinema Uptown. The first and last films have optional after-parties.

THE 40TH ANNUAL SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION on Thursday, November 7th through Sunday, December 1st, 2019 in various Western Washington cities!

Comedians do their best acts for prizes at the Seattle International Comedy Competition, which holds events in many Western Washington cities.

SEATTLE EATS FESTIVAL on Friday, November 8th through Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

The TV show “America’s Test Kitchen” is holding two events during their Seattle Eats Festival for age 21+.

Nov. 8 (7:30 p.m.) – Cheers to 20 Years is a party with chef-made food, signature drinks, and mingling with cast members at Block 41 for $132.

Nov. 9 (2 p.m.) – Seattle Eats Festival features unlimited chef-made food, beverages, and cooking demonstrations at Bell Harbor & Pier 66 for $106.

SNOHOMISH BREWFEST on Friday, November 8th through Saturday, November 9th, 2019 in Snohomish!

A ticket to Snohomish Brewfest includes seven tastes of beer (5 ounces each) and a $5 coupon for the food vendors at Thomas Family Farm. Bring age 21 ID.

31ST ANNUAL BEST OF NORTHWEST ART & FINE CRAFT SHOW FALL 2019 on Friday, November 8th through Sunday, November 10th, 2019 in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

Best of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show, Fallhas 120 artists displaying jewelry, clothing, paintings, glass art, and sculptures plus food trucks at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. Children age 12 and younger are free. No pets. Repeats in May.

PORT GAMBLE GHOST CONFERENCE on Friday, November 8th through Sunday, November 10th, 2019 in Port Gamble!

The Port Gamble Ghost Conference features paranormal investigations, guest speakers, classes, and ghost tours in the historic town of Port Gamble. Pre-register.

SHORT RUN COMIX & ARTS FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Short Run Comix & Arts Festival showcases makers of books, zines, comics, and animation in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. Free.

BLUE JAY BRINGS BACK THE MOON – 10TH ANNIVERSARY on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center!

A $20 to $50 ticket to Blue Jay Brings Back the Moon includes “a delicious organic and locally sourced dinner featuring traditional indigenous foods of the Americas,” stories and presentations, an art marketplace, and a kids’ lounge at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.

FAMILY JEWELS KENMORE BAR CRAWL on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 in Kenmore!

A ticket to Family Jewels Kenmore Ball Crawl gets you a tasting tray of beers at three Kenmore breweries and supports cancer charity. Bring age 21+ ID.

WORLD TOILET DAY 2019 on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 in Woodinville!

Yes, it’s real. Celebrate World Toilet Day with “fun activities for all ages including art projects, science experiments, and tours of the wastewater treatment plant” at Brightwater Environmental Education and Community Center in Woodinville. [Most tours are already full.] Free.

SOUTH SOUND WINTER BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Washington State Fair Events Center!

Taste winter beers from 30 breweries, with food for sale at South Sound Winter Beer Festival at Washington State Fair Events Center for age 21+

THE VETERANS DAY PARADE & OBSERVANCE on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 in Auburn!

The Veterans Day Parade & Observance in Auburn is one of America’s biggest, with veterans’ units, military vehicles, motorcycles, 25 marching bands, and floats. Also see related events on their web page. Free.

NORTHWEST CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal!

Taste chocolate, attend workshops, and shop from 160 exhibitors at the Northwest Chocolate Festival at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal.

34TH ANNUAL NEWPORT SKI SWAP on Saturday, November 9th through Saturday, November 10th, 2019 in Newport!

Newport Ski Swap is a huge consignment sale that includes skis, snowboards, snowshoes, and winter clothing at Newport High School in Bellevue. Free.

ODDMALL WINTERFEST on Saturday, November 9th through Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds!

See unusual creations by 100 artists and crafters at Oddmall Emporium of the Weird, and visit the food trucks at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Repeats in June. Free.

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

11TH ANNUAL SEATTLE SLACK KEY FESTIVAL on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien!

Hear Hawaiian master musicians, admire tropical flowers, and shop for food and crafts at the annual Seattle Slack Key Festival at Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien. Doors open at noon.