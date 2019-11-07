



To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “HONEY BOY” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for https://amazonscreenings.com/ first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 @ 7:00PM

SIFF Cinema Uptown

Seattle, WA

http://www.amazonscreenings.com/KSTWTV111419

HONEY BOY

Synopsis:

From a screenplay by Shia LaBeouf, based on his own experiences, award-winning filmmaker Alma Har’el (Bombay Beach, LoveTrue) brings to life a young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health. Fictionalizing his ascent to stardom, and subsequent crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har’el casts Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased, Manchester by the Sea) as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career. LaBeouf takes on the therapeutic challenge of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and a felon. Dancer-singer FKA twigs makes her feature-film debut, playing neighbor and kindred spirit to the younger Otis in their garden-court motel home. Har’el’s feature narrative debut is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between filmmaker and subject, exploring art as medicine and imagination as hope through the life and times of a talented, traumatized performer who dares to go in search of himself.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RR8WTQzwSk