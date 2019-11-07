Lucy Hale is happily feeling the New York City vibe! After 15 years of living in Los Angeles, the actress has migrated to the Big Apple for The CW’s upcoming “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene,” and tells Access Hollywood on set that she’s already “toughening” up since moving. How has the Tennessee native’s natural Southern hospitality played a role, too? Lucy also describes how her title character’s style choices compare with her own and gives a peek inside the series’ incredible fashion trailer! And, what does she think of the “Sex and the City” comparisons?