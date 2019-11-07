NANCY SEARCES FOR THE TRUTH – While trying to uncover the truth about a long-buried history between Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself in the curious position of having to strike a deal with Horseshoe Bay’s newest and most suspect widower. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Alvina August also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#106). Original airdate 11/13/2019 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.