UNEXPECTED VISITORS — As Archie (KJ Apa) struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger’s (guest star Juan Riedinger) influence, he turns to an unexpected ally for help. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers a mystery surrounding the author of the Baxter Brothers books, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) about his past. Finally, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a major shake-up at home, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by James DeWille (#406.) Original airdate 11/13/2019 @ 8pm.