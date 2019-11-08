‘80s DECADE DANCE — As the Salvatore School prepares for its upcoming ‘80s-themed decade dance, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) find themselves trapped inside a never-ending labyrinth with a monster on their trail. Meanwhile, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) decide whether or not to take their relationship to the next level. Elsewhere, MG (Quincy Fouse) turns to Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) for advice on what to do about Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty), while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) struggles to adjust to his life back at the school. Matthew Davis also stars. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#205). Original airdate 11/14/2019 @ 9pm.