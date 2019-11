SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Macy (Madeleine Mantock) must fight a dangerous enemy to survive; Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) impromptu karaoke duet with Jordan (Jordan Donica) may lead to answers about her powers. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) take a gamble on a demon who may know the Assassin’s whereabouts. Timothy Murphy guest stars. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin (#206). Original airdate 11/15/2019 @ 8pm