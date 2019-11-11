Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

winter’s here and all i wanna do is cut my hair

A post shared by Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) on

View this post on Instagram

help! I’m surrounded by handsome boys🐶🍷

A post shared by Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery) on

View this post on Instagram

📸 : @mikejmcclain

A post shared by China (@chinamcclain) on

View this post on Instagram

I will kiss anything

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

The sequel.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

we got caught in the rain

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

View this post on Instagram

Eating for two 😉

A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on

View this post on Instagram

Glam for yesterday’s Vulture Festival 💥 💄

A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on

Comments

Leave a Reply