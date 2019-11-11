Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
The holy trinity from tonight’s episode!!!! I am in love with these outfits. #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/joybs70VXV
— Lua;; (@focusongillies) November 9, 2019
barely made it pic.twitter.com/6lrnOz3pPE
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 7, 2019
I'm either trying to be Dwayne The Rock Johnson at the gym or I've burnt all my workout clothing and purchased a 30 pack of instant noodles
there is no in between
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) November 7, 2019
Here’s a photo of @sarahjeffery and I with the most wonderful dog. We loved working with him. ❤️@cw_charmed #demondog pic.twitter.com/cM3zWwth7T
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) November 9, 2019
I just met some very sweet fans outside our set today and one told me she met her girlfriend through a Choni fan account. It’s so amazing that our show can bring people together like that and I’m so thankful to be able to do that for you ❤️ it really warmed my heart
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) November 8, 2019
i don’t know what i would do without my therapist. hope you’re all taking care of yourselves ♥️
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) November 5, 2019
I’d like to think that I have the confidence or gusto to wear red cowboy boots, but I just don’t think I do right now.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 8, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Me and @robhayter workin out a piece of the fight sequence in tonight’s episode #AtomicMonsters. Directing this fight was a highlight for me. Thanks to Rob and the whole stunt crew…who kicked this one in the ass! Tune in tonight and tell me what you think. #spnfamily #spnstunts
Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit. pic.twitter.com/P4QTUSOQgG
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 7, 2019
Crossovers are hard. pic.twitter.com/qbyPN3NsBP
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 4, 2019
#tbt to the first time I directed @CW_TheFlash. so grateful to my Flash Family for their support & the chance to direct again in Season 6! I had a fantastic time & learned so much that I brought with me to my second time directing. can’t wait for you to see the episode on Nov 19! pic.twitter.com/UG8zi9LNAl
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) November 7, 2019