Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

The holy trinity from tonight’s episode!!!! I am in love with these outfits. #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/joybs70VXV — Lua;; (@focusongillies) November 9, 2019

barely made it pic.twitter.com/6lrnOz3pPE — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 7, 2019

I'm either trying to be Dwayne The Rock Johnson at the gym or I've burnt all my workout clothing and purchased a 30 pack of instant noodles there is no in between — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) November 7, 2019

Here’s a photo of ⁦@sarahjeffery⁩ and I with the most wonderful dog. We loved working with him. ❤️⁦@cw_charmed⁩ #demondog pic.twitter.com/cM3zWwth7T — Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) November 9, 2019

I just met some very sweet fans outside our set today and one told me she met her girlfriend through a Choni fan account. It’s so amazing that our show can bring people together like that and I’m so thankful to be able to do that for you ❤️ it really warmed my heart — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) November 8, 2019

i don’t know what i would do without my therapist. hope you’re all taking care of yourselves ♥️ — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) November 5, 2019

I’d like to think that I have the confidence or gusto to wear red cowboy boots, but I just don’t think I do right now. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 8, 2019

Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit. pic.twitter.com/P4QTUSOQgG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 7, 2019