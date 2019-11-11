Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Variety: Jensen Ackles On Directing His Final Supernatural Episode, Bringing Music To The Show
Deadline: Charmed – Eric Balfour To Recur On The CW Series
TVGuide: The CW Has More LGBTQ Series Regular Characters Than Any Other Broadcast Network
The Wrap: Shangela to Play a ‘Ruthless’ Pageant Drag Queen On The CW’s Katy Keene
EW.com: Arrow Alum Paul Blackthorne Returning For Multiple Final Season Episodes
AV Club: One of Arrow‘s Best Hours Unites The Future and the Present
TVLine: Legacies – Chris Wood To Appear As Vampire Diaries’ Kai Parker In Season 2
People: Wayne Brady Spills On Joining Both Black Lightning & Freestyling Rap Supreme On Broadway