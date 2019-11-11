SHAKE IT UP – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) ponders shaking things up with her company when Dominique (Michael Michele) presents her with a business proposition. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) focus on the trial, and Kirby (Maddison Brown) focuses on finding Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) a man. Liam (Adam Huber) asks Fallon for a favor. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) keeps a close watch on Blake. Also starring Sam Underwood and Robert Christopher Riley. Matt Early Beesley directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#306). Original airdate 11/15/2019 @ 9pm.