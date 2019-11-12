ULTERIOR MOTIVE – An exhibition 7-on-7 rematch of the Beverly Eagles vs. South Crenshaw creates tension for all the players, but especially when Darnell (guest star Chad Coleman) proposes a bet that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) can’t refuse. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) realizes that he needs help and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) for support. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christiansen) are trying to figure out what the future for them means. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) turns to Layla (Greta Onieogou) for help with her song and to get in good with Layla’s dad, but Coop isn’t prepared for what she hears. Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by J. Stone Alston & Michael Bhim (#206). Original airdate 11/18/2019 @ 8pm.