



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE SOUNDERS 2019 MLS CUP CHAMPS VICTORY PARADE on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 in Downtown Seattle!

Celebrate the Seattle Sounders win of the Major League Soccer Cup (MLS Cup) at a Celebration Parade beginning at noon in Westlake Park and going up 4th Avenue to a 1:30 p.m. rally at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. Fans cannot walk in the street. Free.

CINEMA ITALIAN STYLE on Thursday, November 7th through Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Cinema Italian Style screens 15 new films in Italian with English subtitles at SIFF Cinema Uptown. The first and last films have optional after-parties.

THE 40TH ANNUAL SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION on Thursday, November 7th through Sunday, December 1st, 2019 in various Western Washington cities!

Comedians do their best acts for prizes at the Seattle International Comedy Competition, which holds events in many Western Washington cities.

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW on Thursday, November 14th through Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

See 500 of the latest cars and trucks, plus rare classics at the Seattle International Auto Show at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

WASHINGTON DISTILLERS FESTIVAL on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at McMenamins Anderson School in Bothell!

A ticket to Washington Distillers Festival includes 10 tasting tokens, 24 participating distilleries, and a silent auction at McMenamins Anderson School for age 21+.

ROMANIAN FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, November 15th through Monday, November 18th, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Watch films from an obscure country with a taste for dark humor at the Romanian Film Festival at SIFF Cinema Uptown. All films have English subtitles. Some films are followed by question-and-answer sessions.

FRANK BUXTON SILENT FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, November 15th through Sunday, November 17th, 2019 on Bainbridge Island!

Catch a ferry boat and then walk a few blocks to the Frank Buxton Silent Film Festival at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art.

32ND WINTER BEER TASTE: STRANGER BEERS on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Phinney Ridge Neighborhood Center!

Enjoy local brews, pub snacks, and a silent auction of beer items at the Winter Beer Taste at Phinney Neighborhood Center.

FIRST ANNUAL WEST SEATTLE CRANKSGIVING on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 in West Seattle!

Cranksgiving is a scavenger hunt on your bicycle for Thanksgiving food that you donate to a food bank, with prizes and an after party. Bring cash, a bag/pack, and a bike lock to West Seattle Food Bank.

SONGEA’S KIDS SOIRÉE 2019: BUILDING HOPE on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Seattle Marriott Redmond!

A $106 ticket to Songea’s Kids Soiree includes appetizers, wine, dinner, and a silent auction to support kids in Tanzania at Seattle Marriott Redmond.

GEEK GIRL CON on Saturday, November 16th through Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at Washington State Convention Center!

GeekGirlCon creates a community for women in science, technology, arts and literature, comics, and game design at the conference center near the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

GREEN LAKE GOBBLE 5K, 10K & MASHED POTATO MUNCH OFF on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at Green Lake!

Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off is a 5K and 10K run/walk and free kids’ dash around Green Lake, with post-race beer and mimosa garden plus mashed-potato-eating contest.

Have a great week!