



500 of the latest 2020 cars, trucks, crossovers, vans, hybrids, electrics and SUVs

75+ vehicles available to test drive

Multi-million-dollar exotic car display

Electric Highway, a collection of the newest electric models from Chevrolet, BMW, Audi, VW, Jaguar, and Hyundai

Subaru Pet Adoption event

Discover Outdoors – Camping in Comfort: accessorized off-road vehiclesto inspire your next outdoor adventure

Kids test drive, remote-control vehicles, virtual reality games, caricaturist, face painting, car decorating and more

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 14– Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

WHO: Show spokesperson Tom Voelk – available for onsite or in-studio interviews. Tom produces the Emmy Award-winning Driven video series and does car reviews for the New York Times, so he’s been behind the wheel of just about every car at the show! Contact: Lisa Samuelson for interviews. lisa@samuelsoncom.com or 206-954-2574

FEATURES:

NEW. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Up & Go Electric presents the Electric Highway, a collection of the newest electric models from Chevrolet, BMW, Audi, VW, Jaguar, and Hyundai that boast zippy acceleration, high-tech features and longer-than-ever ranges. Experts will be on hand to answer questions about owning, driving, and charging EVs. Attendees can also test EV chargers, explore interactive exhibits and enter to win a RadCity electric commuter bike from Rad Power Bikes.

NEW. The Subaru Loves Pets – Pet Adoption Event will help pets find their forever homes. Adorable adoptable pups from Burien C.A.R.E.S. (Community Animal Resource & Education Society) will be available for adoption. Attendees are also invited to assemble rope toys for the local shelter or for their own pet, as well as create custom pet tags using the Subaru Loves Pets engraver.

NEW. Discover Outdoors – Camping in Comfort. Accessorized off-road vehicles with car top tents and outdoor gear from ReRack, Yakima, and Thule will inspire showgoers’ next outdoor adventure. Paulson’s Motorsports is joining the fun with off-road motorsport vehicles, including snowmobiles and ATVs. For those looking to tow a unit on their next excursion, Aero Teardrop Trailers will be onsite. Attendees can also enter to win a Yakima Fatcat 6 EVO ski rack from ReRack.

NEW. Exotics from Open Road Northwest will provide an up-close look at ultra-high-end exotic vehicles including a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, 2020 Bentley Continental GT, 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, and a 2020 McLaren.

Test drives. Licensed drivers are invited to get a feel for the performance and handling of more than 75 new cars and trucks from manufacturers including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Nissan and Ram.

VIP Group Tours. Longtime automotive journalists and experts will provide a peek under the proverbial hoods of the latest vehicles on display through the one-hour VIP tours. The $35 cost includes admission to the show. Visit seattleautoshow.com to view tour times and purchase tickets.

Family Fun Zone. There’s plenty of fun for kids. They can test drive a variety of battery-powered cars on a special track just for them, paint wooden cars, have their caricature drawn and get their faces painted. All children 12 and under are admitted free courtesy of BECU when accompanied by a paying adult.

About Seattle International Auto Show

The Seattle International Auto Show is owned by the Washington State Auto Dealers Association and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. The show is presented by BECU. Media partner is The Seattle Times.

The show is open to the public Thursday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 17 at CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134. Show hours: Thursday, Nov. 14, 12pm – 10pm, Friday, Nov. 15, 10am – 10pm, Saturday, Nov. 16, 10am – 10pm, Sunday, Nov 17, 10am – 6pm.

Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $14 for senior citizens (62+). Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult all show days. Admission for military (with any DOD ID) and first responders is $14. Purchase advance e-tickets at www.SeattleAutoShow.com for a $1 discount. Discount $5 Parking at T-Mobile is available by pre-purchasing parking space when purchasing an e-ticket. Buy one, get one free is offered to seniors on Thursday, and military, veterans, and first responders on Friday.

For additional information visit www.SeattleAutoShow.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SeattleInternationalAutoShow, @SeaAutoShow

on Twitter and #SeattleAutoShow on Instagram. Official Hashtags: #SeattleAutoShow #worththewhiff