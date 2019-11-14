TRUTH – Believing that solving Lucy’s murder will lead to solving Tiffany’s murder, the Drew Crew resolves to find a way to speak with the only eyewitness to both murders-Dead Lucy herself. To prepare for this incredibly risky séance, they set off to investigate the last few hours of Lucy Sable’s life. Ultimately, they confront Dead Lucy in a horrifying séance, and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is faced with a truth that seems to validate her greatest fear. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Becca Rodriguez directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Katie Schwartz (#107). Original airdate 11/20/2019 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.