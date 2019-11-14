THANKSGIVING IN RIVERDALE — Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) search for clues about a recent death on campus. Elsewhere, while FP (Skeet Ulrich), Alice (Madchen Amick), Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) wait out the storm together at Pop’s, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get resourceful as they host a dinner for Cheryl’s family. Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#407.) Original airdate 11/20/2019 @ 8pm