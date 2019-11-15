MYSTIC FALLS CELEBRATES COMMONWEALTH DAY / RILEY VOELKEL STARS AS FREYA — When a truth-seeking monster arrives in Mystic Falls during Commonwealth Day, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) fear that the secrets they’ve each been keeping have made them targets. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) and Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) seek out an unlikely ally, who may have knowledge on how to take down the latest monster. Finally, Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel) receives an unexpected visit from one of the Salvatore Students. Matthew Davis and Kaylee Bryant also star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#206). Original airdate 11/21/2019 @ 9pm