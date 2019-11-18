Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Love you bro. Always. #arrowseason8 #arrowfinalseason

A post shared by David Ramsey (@davidpaulramsey) on

View this post on Instagram

Quite literally, 🥰

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

View this post on Instagram

Back when life was trouble-free

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

Everyone say happy birthday to pops

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

View this post on Instagram

more content for your feed. eat up, children!

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

I’ve quit acting to become a camera operator.

A post shared by Daniel Ezra (@danielezra) on

View this post on Instagram

this song is so beautiful

A post shared by Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) on

View this post on Instagram

B MARVIN

A post shared by Maddison Sunshine Jaizani (@maddisonjaizani) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply