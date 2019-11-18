Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
3 days until the episode of @CW_TheFlash I directed for Season 6 airs! I love working with actors – trying to find small moments to make unexpected choices and have fun along the way #TheFlash #director pic.twitter.com/BhHhv0JJW3
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) November 16, 2019
My Wife has tried to convince me that blankets are super important to her since 2011. I have never totally believed her until I looked at our kiddo right now — pic.twitter.com/RhX6Gv3cJN
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 13, 2019
Working on Arrow changed my life. And every single time I think I’ve got my emotions in check, something like this happens. pic.twitter.com/wouKl1LrOX
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 12, 2019
in tonight’s episode: Cheryl storms in and out of a record breaking amount of rooms!!!!!!! #Riverdale
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) November 14, 2019
I just want to put out there re: my Fallon interview— I actually do suffer from OCD, it wasn’t just a little quip I made on a talk show. I’ve had OCD since I was in elementary school. So, yes. I do have the right to talk about it. Thanks.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 18, 2019
An honor of a lifetime. Thank you so much @time for having me on your #time100next list for 2019. Never thought I’d be in the position I am in today where people respond so openly to me speaking about mental health and body acceptance. Eternally grateful to everyone who has cheered me on these last few years.
There was a time when I didn’t embrace my natural hair, I thought it always had to be straight. Thank God that time has passed, cause I was playing myself. Lol 👩🏾🦱 [Ladies, if you damaged your natural curls like I did, you can get them back. Just gotta lay off the heat which I know can be hard af, but it’s possible]
Such a fun press day in anticipation for episode 7 of #Batwoman. Make sure you tune in 👀 • Huge thanks to my team, the glam and styling squad , thanks to @warnerbrostv @thecw and @celiasacks for the dope instagram skills plus more and everyone else involved in the entire day and experience 💋 • MUA: @justinstclairmakeup Hair: Tiffany Daugherty Styling: @nealstonge
Fostering animals is one of my passions. These are just some of the incredible dogs I’ve been honored to care for, entrusted to me by the amazing humans @thelabellefoundation, @tobiessmalldogrescue & @ihelpedsave. There are thousands of wonderful dogs and cats like these sitting in shelters around the world. If you aren’t ready for your forever friend (and if you are I URGE you to adopt!) or are just interested in fostering, consider taking an animal in to your home while they wait to be adopted or maybe volunteer at a local shelter!