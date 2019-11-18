Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Elite Daily: 5 Katy Keene Season 1 Details That Will Get You So Pumped

 

Collider: Scott Wolf On Nancy Drew & Why He Was Drawn to The Radical Reboot

 

Screen Rant: Supernatural – 10 Best Dean Winchester Quotes

 

TVLine: Which Arrowverse Heroes Would Swear, If Their Shows Were on DC Universe

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Crisis on Earth — X, Part 4” — Image Number: LGN308b_0059b.jpg — Pictured (L-R) (TOP): Russell Tovey as The Ray/Ray Terrill,Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave (Middle) Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Candice Patton as Iris West (BOTTOM): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

TV Guide: Brace Yourself For Arrow Stars’ Touching Photos From Last Days On Set

 

Deadline: Legacies – Chris Lee Upped To Series Regular, Olivia Lian To Recur On The CW Drama

Comments

Leave a Reply