GIVE THANKS – Blake (Grant Show) readies the family to celebrate what could be his last Thanksgiving, beginning with a request that Adam (Sam Underwood) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) put an end to their constant bickering. Fallon (Liz Gillies) continues to focus on her new project and Liam (Adam Huber) has a chance encounter with an old friend. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) pushes Dominique (Michael Michele) to disclose important information, while Dominique continues pushing Monica (guest star Wakeema Hollis) to work with her new singer Vanessa (guest star Jade Payton). Sammy (Rafael De La Fuente) and Anders (Alan Dale) get outside assistance with the hotel. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#307). Original airdate 11/22/2019 @ 9pm.