ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP – Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a heart-to-heart and she tells him she needs Black Lightning’s help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) implores Lynn (Christine Adams) to help get him access to the Pit. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grows closer to Brandon (guest star Jahking Guilory). Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Lynelle White (#307). Original airdate 11/25/2019 @ 9pm.