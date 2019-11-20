



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

FESTIVAL OF TREES DISPLAY on Saturday, November 23rd through Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

View 20 designer trees in the lobby and driveway of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel during the annual free Festival of Trees Display. Also consider the ticketed gala (Nov. 23), free family celebration (Nov. 24), and free teddy bear suite & gingerbread house (Nov. 29 to Dec. 26).

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

THE 7TH SEATTLE TURKISH FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, November 21st through Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at SIFF Uptown and Pacific Science Center!

See feature-length films and short films at the Seattle Turkish Film Festival (STFF), which also has opening and closing galas.

SEATTLE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU WINE FESTIVAL on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at the Columbia Tower Club!

Enjoy French food, music, a silent auction, and wine at Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival, with 75th-floor views at Columbia Tower Club for age 21+.

KIRKLAND HOLIDAY WINE WALK on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 in Kirkland!

Drink local wine in shops during Kirkland Wine Walk, which begins at the Heathman Hotel for age 21+. This event is held on multiple months.

TEDxSEATTLE on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma!

Hear 11 interesting people deliver 18-minute speeches about a variety of subjects during TEDxSeattle at McCaw Hall. Students get discounts on rear seats.

GOBBLE UP – URBAN CRAFT UPRISING’S PREMIER NORTHWEST FOOD SHOW on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Magnuson Park Hangar 30!

Shop from “100+ local crafty food and beverage vendors” at Gobble Up, organized by Urban Craft Uprising in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park. Free.

EMPTY BOWLS on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma!

Buy a handmade bowl, and then get another bowl full of soup at Empty Bowls at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma.

JULEFEST – A NORDIC CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Saturday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard!

Julefest brings Christmas to the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard, with Scandinavian food, craft booths, musicians, dancers, a beverage garden, and access to the museum. Kids 13 and younger are free.

QUILT, CRAFT & SEWING FESTIVALS on Thursday, November 21st through Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 in Puyallup!

Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival offers workshops, seminars, and fabric & supply vendors at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.