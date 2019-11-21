Danielle Panabaker is officially a two-time director of “The Flash”! The co-star, who portrays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost on The CW’s hit superhero series, tells Access Hollywood about stepping behind the camera a second time for “License to Elongate.” It used a James Bond-themed structure and she discusses which 007 movies .she watched to prepare. Danielle also teases this year’s anticipated “Crisis On Infinite Earths” crossover and the seemingly unavoidable death of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). And, the first-time mom-to-be shares how she’s been feeling before and after announcing her pregnancy.