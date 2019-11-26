Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
my response to all the people who tweet me saying I’m cock eyed pic.twitter.com/ztkDu29bWx
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) November 21, 2019
You’re only human. You’re allowed to feel overwhelmed. You’re allowed to feel like you have too much on your plate. You are entitled to your bad moods and you don’t need to apologize for how you feel.
*today’s mantra- decided to share if anyone is in the same boat as me⛵️*
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 22, 2019
i’m posting later than i wanted to but the t-shirt just came in 🙏🏽 today is #latinaequalpay day, when latinas "catch up" to what white, non-latino men were paid in 2018. the gap is widest for latina workers, who on average earn only 54 cents for every $1 a man is paid. meaning they must work nearly two years to earn what white men earn in one year. this is unacceptable, and we need to act now. @phenomenal tee benefits @mujerxsrising, which protects the rights of migrant women. truffle and i are in full support!! #latinapower
Don’t tell Dean. pic.twitter.com/BKL7M81wPb
— Misha Collins—Get The Adventurous Eaters Club Now! (@mishacollins) November 23, 2019
Me & Ari & our Mommies. We’ve been through so much together. There’s a photo of the four of us standing in front of the Hollywood sign when we first got to LA 10 years ago that would be perfect for a side by side but I couldn’t find it! The memories we’ve shared are endless and this night was a very special one to add to the books. Love you Mama & love you Joan & Ari! More memories to come 😘
So proud to have directed tonight’s @CW_TheFlash episode starring @hartleysawyer & @grantgust. Grateful for these guys & their hard work as well as the dedication of our entire cast & crew. Don’t miss tonight’s James Bond themed episode #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/2EWF715vjZ
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) November 19, 2019